DC Reviews Sewerage Situation In Kharota Syedan Village
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:13 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Friday visited Kharota Syedan and reviewed the sewerage situation in the town.
He directed Tehsil Council officer Ansar Sahi to use de-watering pumps for immediate drainage of sewage water in the streets of Miran Sahib Mohallah, Kharota Syedan.
He also ordered for preparing a sewerage plan for a permanent solution to the problem.
Deputy Director (DD) Development Abdul Rauf, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Public Health Engineering Department Rana Ibrar and local officials of the Tehsil Council were also present.
