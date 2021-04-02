UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Sewerage Situation In Kharota Syedan Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:13 PM

DC reviews sewerage situation in Kharota Syedan village

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Friday visited Kharota Syedan and reviewed the sewerage situation in the town

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Friday visited Kharota Syedan and reviewed the sewerage situation in the town.

He directed Tehsil Council officer Ansar Sahi to use de-watering pumps for immediate drainage of sewage water in the streets of Miran Sahib Mohallah, Kharota Syedan.

He also ordered for preparing a sewerage plan for a permanent solution to the problem.

Deputy Director (DD) Development Abdul Rauf, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Public Health Engineering Department Rana Ibrar and local officials of the Tehsil Council were also present.

