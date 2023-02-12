DC reviews sewerage water disposal, sanitation situation

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Sunday visited different areas of the city and inspected the sewerage water disposal and sanitation situation and also checked the attendance of sanitary staff.

He expressed annoyance to sanitary inspectors and staff over the deteriorating sanitary situation.

DC strongly directed to bring improvement in sanitation and water disposal situations with immediate effect or legal action would be initiated against sanitation staff with suspension. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. During the visit, he also inspected the de-silting of the drainage system and directed officials for early completion of the work.