DC reviews shifting plan for old fish market

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haidar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to submit final date for execution of plan for shifting of old fish market to a new place

She was chairing a meeting of allied departments to shift the fish market to an alternative location here.

In the meeting, important agendas regarding shifting of fish market were discussed.

She directed the relevant authorities to complete the sewerage work at the new fish market on Multan Road as soon as possible. She directed MCL to inform in writing about the final date of completion of the work.

She said that in the new fish market consisting of four canals, all the facilities would be provided to the shopkeepers.

Rafia Haider warned that delay in relocation of fish market would not be tolerated as it was not possible to provide the facilities to shopkeepers in the old fish market.