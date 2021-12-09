UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Situation Of Sale Of Urea, Fertilizers At Fixed Rates

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the supply of fertilizers at fixed rates.

The meeting was held here at the Committee Room of DC office which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agriculture Tariq Javed Chaudhry, representatives of fertilizers companies and dealers.

The deputy commissioner said that the supply of urea and other fertilizers in adequate quantity should be ensured.

He asked the representatives of fertilizer companies to increase the fertilizer quota. He asked the dealers to declare the stock of fertilizer.

He said that legal action would be taken against the hoarders and overpricing of fertilizers.

