DC reviews situation of smog control in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Friday said the district smog committee should work actively for eradication of the smog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Friday said the district smog committee should work actively for eradication of the smog.

While chairing the District Smog Committee meeting held here, he said that kiln technology across the district have been shifted to Zig-Zag technology and should be monitored on a daily basis. In case of any violation, legal action should be taken.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair and others were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said the field officers and staff of the Agriculture Department should regularly inspect the field and legal action should be taken against those who burnt the crop residues. It was informed in the meeting that since October 6, as many as 18 FIRs have been registered against the persons involved in the use of substandard fuel during the checking of various vehicles.

Total of 82 challans were issued and fine up to the tune of Rs 45770 was imposed.

Another meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner in which the ongoing operation against professional beggars on the direction of Punjab government was reviewed.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, in-charge Child Protection Bureau Noshaba Malik were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Director Social Welfare said in the briefing that the operation against professional beggars was underway. Since September 14, some 53 professional beggars have been arrested during the operation and 53 FIRs have been registered against them. Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Bahawalpur rescued 69 children from different places.