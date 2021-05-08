UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews SOPs Implementation In Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:43 PM

DC reviews SOPs implementation in bazaars

The district administration is fully mobilized to implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown imposed by the Punjab government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The district administration is fully mobilized to implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown imposed by the Punjab government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

To monitor the situation, Deputy Commissioner Mudasir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited Anarkali and Ichhra Bazaars. Assistant Commissioners of tehsil City and Model Town also accompanied him.

The DC arrested five persons over violation of government orders regarding markets closure.

He said that action will be taken against violators of coronavirus SOPs.

He inspected closed stalls in the both markets.

Masks were also distributed by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore among pedestrians and others.

The only solution to prevent coronavirus was to wear face masks, do not go out of the house unnecessarily, he instructed.

The DC urged the lahorites to support the administration by implementing government orders.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also inspected coronavirus SOPs implementation in public transport at Police check post near Babu Sabu and seized 10 buses over flouting SOPs.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Government Of Punjab Malik Riaz Market Post Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.