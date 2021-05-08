DC reviews SOPs implementation in bazaars

The district administration is fully mobilized to implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown imposed by the Punjab government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The district administration is fully mobilized to implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown imposed by the Punjab government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

To monitor the situation, Deputy Commissioner Mudasir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited Anarkali and Ichhra Bazaars. Assistant Commissioners of tehsil City and Model Town also accompanied him.

The DC arrested five persons over violation of government orders regarding markets closure.

He said that action will be taken against violators of coronavirus SOPs.

He inspected closed stalls in the both markets.

Masks were also distributed by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore among pedestrians and others.

The only solution to prevent coronavirus was to wear face masks, do not go out of the house unnecessarily, he instructed.

The DC urged the lahorites to support the administration by implementing government orders.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also inspected coronavirus SOPs implementation in public transport at Police check post near Babu Sabu and seized 10 buses over flouting SOPs.