DC reviews SoPs in bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited different bazaars around clock tower and checked implementation on SoPs set for coronavirus lockdown by the government of Punjab.

He went Jhang Bazaar and other areas and checked implementation on SoPs and shuttered some shops over violations.

Deputy Commissioner informed that district administration had sealed more than one thousand shops, shopping malls, restaurants and public transports for not obeying SoPs.

He said that 69 teams were active in the field to check government instructions in bazars and markets.

He took action on non-availability of sanitizers, noncompliance for social distance and un-wearing of facemasks.

He urged the people to keep themselves confined in their homes for their safety from coronavirus. He asked the administrative officers to visit markets regularly and seal the shops in case of any violation.