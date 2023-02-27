DC reviews special price magistrates'

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said on Monday that special price magistrates should conduct checking of shops and markets in their respective areas daily to ensure provision of food items at fixed rates.

He was addressing a meeting held in the DC Office Committee Room to review performance of special price magistrates.

Giving briefing, Hafiz Zaheer said that during the last three weeks, 39 price magistrates conducted a total of 20,133 inspections in Sialkot district and imposed Rs 3,568,000 fine on 779 shopkeepers guilty of overcharging.

He said that 72 cases were registered against profiteers and hoarders and 148 people were arrested while 50 shops and godowns were sealed.

