DC Reviews Sports Complex Construction In Kharian
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk on Sunday inspected
the construction work of Sport Complex Kharian.
He, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Mumtaz,
Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Butt, and DO Sports
Raheel Bajwa, visited the Sports Complex.
He said that Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab was
developing a sports complex in Dinga at a cost of Rs 99 million.
The facility will feature cricket ground, practice pitch, pavilion,
jogging track, gym, boundary wall, water supply, and electrical
installations.
The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining
quality and completing the project on time, highlighting its potential
to promote healthy activities among the youth in Dinga and nearby areas.
