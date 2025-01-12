Open Menu

DC Reviews Sports Complex Construction In Kharian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM

DC reviews sports complex construction in Kharian

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk on Sunday inspected

the construction work of Sport Complex Kharian.

He, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Mumtaz,

Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Butt, and DO Sports

Raheel Bajwa, visited the Sports Complex.

He said that Youth Affairs and Sports department Punjab was

developing a sports complex in Dinga at a cost of Rs 99 million.

The facility will feature cricket ground, practice pitch, pavilion,

jogging track, gym, boundary wall, water supply, and electrical

installations.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining

quality and completing the project on time, highlighting its potential

to promote healthy activities among the youth in Dinga and nearby areas.

