DC reviews steps for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani on Friday visited Quaid-e-Azam Residency, Bazaar, Jinnah Park to review security, cleanliness and beauty in order to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day in a grand manner on December 25.

Wing Commander Frontier Corps Loralai Scouts Colonel Usman was also with him during visit.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani reviewed the construction, painting, polishing, garbage collection work.

He said that steps were being taken to maintain cleaning in the area for celebrating of Qauid-e-Azam Day with enthusiasm.

The DC said that a grand ceremony to be organized at Quaid-e-Azam Residency on the occasion of December 25 in which high officials would participate.