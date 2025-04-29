Open Menu

DC Reviews Steps For Returning Of Afghan Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DC reviews steps for returning of Afghan refugees

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram chaired a meeting on Tuesday regarding the arrangement for the remapping of Afghan refugees and their dignified return.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by officers of the district administration, Kohat Police, Assistant Director Afghan Refugee Camp and other concerned authorities.

Various aspects for the dignified return of Afghan refugees were discussed in detail. In this regard, important steps were reviewed, including establishment of logistic points, mapping and remapping of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, collection of data of known and unknown persons, and identification of legal and illegal Afghan refugees residing in Kohat district.

DC directed the concerned authorities to immediately start the process of repatriation of refugees in an effective manner.

He issued instructions to all concerned departments to complete the necessary steps in a timely manner and adopt a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 hour ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 hour ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 hour ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 hour ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

2 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

2 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

2 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan