DC Reviews Steps For Returning Of Afghan Refugees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram chaired a meeting on Tuesday regarding the arrangement for the remapping of Afghan refugees and their dignified return.
According to DC office, the meeting was attended by officers of the district administration, Kohat Police, Assistant Director Afghan Refugee Camp and other concerned authorities.
Various aspects for the dignified return of Afghan refugees were discussed in detail. In this regard, important steps were reviewed, including establishment of logistic points, mapping and remapping of Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, collection of data of known and unknown persons, and identification of legal and illegal Afghan refugees residing in Kohat district.
DC directed the concerned authorities to immediately start the process of repatriation of refugees in an effective manner.
He issued instructions to all concerned departments to complete the necessary steps in a timely manner and adopt a comprehensive strategy in this regard.
APP/azq/378
