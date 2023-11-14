Open Menu

DC Reviews Steps Of Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Azim Jan Dummar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding polio campaign to make it a successful drive in the district

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Akhtar Mandukhel, Deputy Health Officer Dr.

Khair Muhammad Sherani, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hasnain, PPHI officers and representatives of all Union USMOs.

Dummar said steps should be taken to make the polio campaign a successful saying that we all have to play positive role in the polio campaign.

He said from polio workers to area in-charge monitoring officers, the goal is one and that is the elimination of polio from the country, keeping this in mind, we need to work hard.

He said that any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

