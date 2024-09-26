DC Reviews Steps Taken For Beautification Of City
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed measures to make
the city beautiful, greener and vibrant at a meeting held here on Thursday.
The Deputy Commissioner stated that local varieties of evergreen plants
should be planted along the existing ring road and road sides in the city.
He mentioned that monuments should be installed at entry points and
various intersections to enhance the city's beauty.
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Rubina Abbasi,
officials from departments concerned and members of business community
were present in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that plants should be planted
in a better manner and special attention should be given to their care
and irrigation. He also stated that public-private partnerships should
play a role in further beautifying the city.
