DC Reviews Steps Taken For Beautification Of City

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed measures to make

the city beautiful, greener and vibrant at a meeting held here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that local varieties of evergreen plants

should be planted along the existing ring road and road sides in the city.

He mentioned that monuments should be installed at entry points and

various intersections to enhance the city's beauty.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Rubina Abbasi,

officials from departments concerned and members of business community

were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that plants should be planted

in a better manner and special attention should be given to their care

and irrigation. He also stated that public-private partnerships should

play a role in further beautifying the city.

