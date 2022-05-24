DC reviews steps to control fire in mountain ranges of Koh-e-Suleman

Deputy Commissioner Dera, Inayatullah Waseem on Tuesday visited Darazinda Tribal Tehsil and Sherani District of Balochistan and reviewed measures to douse the fire in forests of Koh-e-Suleman mountain ranges at the confluence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dera, Inayatullah Waseem on Tuesday visited Darazinda Tribal Tehsil and Sherani District of Balochistan and reviewed measures to douse the fire in forests of Koh-e-Suleman mountain ranges at the confluence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said that the district administration along with the concerned departments was taking all possible steps and using all available resources to control the wild fire that had turned several trees and plants into ash.

He also visited merged tribal Tehsil Darazinda and Sherani District of Balochistan and met with the tribal elders. He assured them that the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan was taking all possible steps to extinguish the fire and prevent such incidents in future.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir and other officials were also present on the occasion.