DC reviews Suthra Punjab operation, flood preparedness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A meeting was held in Burewala under Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Imrana Toqeer, focusing on the progress of 'Suthra Punjab' programme and preparations for possible flooding due to monsoon rains.

Officials discussed in detail the performance of vendor companies responsible for implementing the cleanliness initiative.

The DC expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance by some vendors and directed that strict action be taken against those failing to meet standards. She said that monitoring committees will be established to assess vendor work at the grassroots level, including union councils and city wards.

The DC further said that the Suthra Punjab program was a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and stressed effective implementation without delay. She highlighted the importance of ensuring that cleanliness efforts extend to both urban and rural areas, with public complaints being addressed promptly.

On flood management, she instructed all departments to finalize their preparations. Special attention was given to urban flooding risks, with instructions for the maintenance and functionality of drainage systems.

She directed Rescue 1122, municipal bodies and the district council to ensure their equipment remains operational. Timely drainage of rainwater and clearing of sewer lines were also stressed as immediate priorities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Babar Suleman, ADC General Ghulam Murtaza, AC Vehari Ahsan Mumtaz, AC Burewala Capt (retd) Arshad Iqbal, District Emergency Officer Engineer Danish Khalil and CEO Municipal Committee Rao Naeem Khalid.

APP/aaj