Open Menu

DC Reviews Suthra Punjab Operation, Flood Preparedness

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:56 PM

DC reviews Suthra Punjab operation, flood preparedness

A meeting was held in Burewala under Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Imrana Toqeer, focusing on the progress of 'Suthra Punjab' programme and preparations for possible flooding due to monsoon rains

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A meeting was held in Burewala under Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari Imrana Toqeer, focusing on the progress of 'Suthra Punjab' programme and preparations for possible flooding due to monsoon rains.

Officials discussed in detail the performance of vendor companies responsible for implementing the cleanliness initiative.

The DC expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance by some vendors and directed that strict action be taken against those failing to meet standards. She said that monitoring committees will be established to assess vendor work at the grassroots level, including union councils and city wards.

The DC further said that the Suthra Punjab program was a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and stressed effective implementation without delay. She highlighted the importance of ensuring that cleanliness efforts extend to both urban and rural areas, with public complaints being addressed promptly.

On flood management, she instructed all departments to finalize their preparations. Special attention was given to urban flooding risks, with instructions for the maintenance and functionality of drainage systems.

She directed Rescue 1122, municipal bodies and the district council to ensure their equipment remains operational. Timely drainage of rainwater and clearing of sewer lines were also stressed as immediate priorities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Babar Suleman, ADC General Ghulam Murtaza, AC Vehari Ahsan Mumtaz, AC Burewala Capt (retd) Arshad Iqbal, District Emergency Officer Engineer Danish Khalil and CEO Municipal Committee Rao Naeem Khalid.

APP/aaj

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan