DC Reviews Suthra Punjab Program
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed 'Suthra Punjab
Programme' and cleanliness measures, in a meeting here on Wednesday.
CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar,
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur
Sadr, Deputy Director Local Government, private contractors and representatives
from the tehsils were present at the meeting, while Assistant Commissioners
of Tehsil Yazman, Ahmedpur East, Khairpur Tamewali, and Yazman participated
through video link.
The BWMC CEO briefing about Suthra Punjab Program, said that comprehensive
strategies were being implemented through private contractors to provide excellent
cleaning facilities in all tehsils across the district. He stated that timely removal,
weighing, and transportation of waste to dump sites were being monitored completely
through a digital system, and all digital forums of the Punjab government were being
fully monitored for the resolution of complaints.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq said the Primary
objective of Suthra Punjab Program was to provide a clean, healthy environment.
He said that Waste Management Company and contractors should collaborate to
make the district's waste management system effective and efficient, and especially
focus on the cleanliness of rural areas.
He directed the Assistant Commissioners of the tehsils to remain active in the field
to monitor the Suthra Punjab Program and ensure practical measures to provide a
clean environment to citizens.
