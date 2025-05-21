Open Menu

DC Reviews Suthra Punjab Program

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC reviews Suthra Punjab Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq reviewed 'Suthra Punjab

Programme' and cleanliness measures, in a meeting here on Wednesday.

CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar,

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur

Sadr, Deputy Director Local Government, private contractors and representatives

from the tehsils were present at the meeting, while Assistant Commissioners

of Tehsil Yazman, Ahmedpur East, Khairpur Tamewali, and Yazman participated

through video link.

The BWMC CEO briefing about Suthra Punjab Program, said that comprehensive

strategies were being implemented through private contractors to provide excellent

cleaning facilities in all tehsils across the district. He stated that timely removal,

weighing, and transportation of waste to dump sites were being monitored completely

through a digital system, and all digital forums of the Punjab government were being

fully monitored for the resolution of complaints.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq said the Primary

objective of Suthra Punjab Program was to provide a clean, healthy environment.

He said that Waste Management Company and contractors should collaborate to

make the district's waste management system effective and efficient, and especially

focus on the cleanliness of rural areas.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners of the tehsils to remain active in the field

to monitor the Suthra Punjab Program and ensure practical measures to provide a

clean environment to citizens.

