DC reviews team performance on 2nd day of polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, Tuesday conducted field visits on the second day of the ongoing five-day anti-polio campaign to inspect and evaluate the performance of vaccination teams operating in various parts of the city and cantonment.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zarak Yar Khan Toru and monitoring teams, the DC visited areas including City, Cantt, and Tanchi Chowk.

During the visits, he reviewed team records, assessed the vaccination of children, and personally administered polio drops to ensure the campaign’s effectiveness on the ground.

He directed PEI Coordinator Dr. Atif Saud of the Health Department to further strengthen the efforts of polio teams, emphasizing the importance of reaching every child under the age of five.

The DC also urged parents to cooperate with the teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine, contributing to the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

In line with the campaign’s objectives, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima also carried out monitoring duties across various areas. She visited mobile, fixed, and transit vaccination points, conducted inspections at private schools, reviewed vaccination records, and administered polio drops to children.

As part of the initiative, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali visited local schools during morning assemblies on the second day. He observed vaccination activities, monitored the functioning of mobile, fixed, and transit teams, and personally ensured that children were vaccinated.

The district administration remains committed to eliminating polio and has reiterated its appeal to parents to support this critical national effort by ensuring all eligible children are vaccinated during the campaign.