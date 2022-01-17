DC reviews the progress of RED II vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the second phase of the Reach Every Door (RED II) vaccination drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the second phase of the Reach Every Door (RED II) vaccination drive.

The meeting was held here on Monday, which was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, Deputy District Health Officers and other concerned officers.

DC said that effective measures should be taken to achieve the target of vaccination. Vaccination teams should work actively in the field.

DHO Dr. Khalid said that the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive: 'reach every door' was underway since January 10.

The target to inoculate the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination from January 10 to 15 was 26046. During this period, 37038 people have been vaccinated. The target for the second dose of vaccination was to inoculate 61,218 people. As many as 63,412 people have been vaccinated with the second dose during this time period.

He said that door-to-door vaccination is underway in all the union councils across the district.