DC Reviews The Ramazan Sasta Bazaar Preparation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Before the arrival of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat reviewed the preparations for the establishment of Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Before the arrival of Ramazan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat reviewed the preparations for the establishment of Ramazan Sasta Bazaar.

He issued instructions to make the shops functional, ensure cleanliness, display rate list and make the market fully operational.

He said that apart from stalls of fruit, vegetable, grocery and utility stores, controlled rate wheat flour stalls would also be established inside the Ramazan Sasta Bazar.

He directed to ensure the supply of goods at below-market rates and to ensure the provision of facilities to the people within the market so that more people could be benefited from the supply of goods at lower prices.

Earlier, on the directives of DC Abbottabad, it has been decided to establish Ramazan Bazaar in Tehsil Abbottabad and Havelian, to provide controlled price essential items including wheat flour during the month of Ramadan as a top priority.

He also directed allied departments to join hands with district administration to provide relief to the masses during the month of Ramazan, morning pricing, market checking and implementation of rate list and provision of food items.

