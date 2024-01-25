DC reviews the training process

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Muhammad Zulqarnain on Thursday visited

Government Boys and Girls Allama Iqbal Colleges and reviewed training process

of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling staff for

duty in general elections.

Election Officer Zaheer Shah and other staff gave a briefing about the training process.

According to a handout, the deputy commissioner said training of officials

for deployment at a total of 1802 polling stations for the national and provincial assembly

constituencies in Sialkot district was continuing as per schedule.

The deputy commissioner directed that the master trainers should actively perform their duties

as per the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.