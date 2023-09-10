DC reviews training session for next general elections

TANDO ALLAHYAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Altaf Gohar on Sunday visited a training session held for the training of master trainer for next general elections and reviewed training process.

District Election Commissioner Tando Allahyar Ashraf Lodhi gave briefing to the deputy commissioner about the two-day training session of master trainers.

Later, DC distributed certificates among participants of training session. Additional Deputy Commissioner �II Hameed Qureshi and other relevant district officers were also present on the occasion.