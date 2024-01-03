DC reviews up-gradation work at 2 hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited two government hospitals and reviewed the ongoing up-gradation work there on Wednesday.

He visited under-construction surgical emergency and OPD new block of Allied Hospital-I and reviewed the progress of construction work.

He said that a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted on transparency in the construction work, so there was no chances of delay in completion of project. He was briefed about the progress by the Buildings Department.

The deputy commissioner also visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony, and reviewed up-gradation of hospital and medical facilities. He talked to patients and their attendants about provision of treatment facilities. He ordered for further improvement in standard of cleanliness in the hospital, including the washrooms.

The DC also checked renovation work at various wards of the hospital.