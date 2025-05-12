DC reviews up-gradation work at wrestling complex

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala on Monday visited wrestling complex and reviewed ongoing up-gradation work there.

The DC during the visit said traditional wrestling (Kushti) was identity of the district, adding the district administration was committed to provide all facilities to promote the traditional game.

He directed to complete the up gradation of the complex within stipulated time.

APP/mud/378