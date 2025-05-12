Open Menu

DC Reviews Up-gradation Work At Wrestling Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

DC reviews up-gradation work at wrestling complex

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala on Monday visited wrestling complex and reviewed ongoing up-gradation work there.

The DC during the visit said traditional wrestling (Kushti) was identity of the district, adding the district administration was committed to provide all facilities to promote the traditional game.

He directed to complete the up gradation of the complex within stipulated time.

APP/mud/378

Recent Stories

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

27 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

38 minutes ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

42 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

57 minutes ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

1 hour ago
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan