DC Reviews Vaccination Process In District

2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:30 PM

KASUR, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting was held on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull in the chair to review the corona vaccination process in the district.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Azhar Abbas Naqvi and other relevant officers.

The CEO briefed the meeting about the vaccination centres and the targets, set in the district.

The DC, while issuing instructions, said that new targets of coronavirus vaccination had been set by the Punjab government for which all resources should be utilised.

She said that monitoring of vaccination process should be further improved; the officers should visit the vaccination centres, established in the district on a daily basis and review the vaccination process and other facilities.

