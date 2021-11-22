DC reviews vaccination status, imposes fine on non-vaccinated staff, customers

The deputy commissioner Islamabad along with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team on Monday visited various areas of the city and checked Covid-19 vaccination status/SOPs of individuals, and staff at restaurants, hotels, cash & carries and markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The deputy commissioner Islamabad along with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team on Monday visited various areas of the city and checked Covid-19 vaccination status/SOPs of individuals, and staff at restaurants, hotels, cash & carries and markets.

The teams imposed heavy fines on non-vaccinated staff and customers at various shops, hotels and restaurants situated at Centaurs Mall, F/7, F/6 and other areas.

The civic administration also sealed various restaurants, hotels and cash & carries for violating the obligatory vaccine regime.

The deputy commissioner strictly directed the shopkeepers to fix a notice at the entrance of their shops, which should be mentioned that unvaccinated customers are not allowed to enter.

The deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and NCOC team ensured that non-vaccinated customers would not be allowed to enter in shops, restaurants and cash & carries.