DC Reviews Weekly Efforts On Dengue Control, Market Management
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a weekly performance meeting of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates and reviewed various actions taken over the past week.
According to the Spokesman of ICT administration, the meeting was focused on the efforts to combat dengue, manage cattle markets, and control prices.
During the meeting, officials reported that dengue larvae were found in 250 locations last week, though no new dengue cases have been recorded in the city. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for a joint campaign with citizens to control dengue.
The meeting also covered the setup of cattle markets at five locations across Islamabad. These markets are equipped with essential facilities such as clean water and shaded areas, with teams from relevant institutions, including security and livestock services, stationed on-site to ensure smooth operations.
Another topic of discussion was the reduction in transport fares following the recent decrease in petroleum product prices. The Deputy Commissioner issued show-cause notices to two Price Control Magistrates for failing to comply with directives.
Deputy Commissioner Memon instructed Assistant Commissioners to keep their offices accessible to the public at all times, ensuring that all necessary facilities are provided to both citizens and traders, especially in the cattle markets.
The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments to address key issues affecting the city, with a focus on dengue prevention, market management, and price control.
