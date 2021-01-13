UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Work On Levis HQ

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

DC reviews work on Levis HQ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral Hassan Abid Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various administrative offices, Superintendent Office, ADC office and under construction Levies Office.

During the visit, he reviewed the arrangement and facilities available in the offices. He met with the staff on duty.

The DC also visited the under construction Record Room in the vicinity of DC Office and directed the concerned officials to handover the building soon. Later on the DC visited under construction Levies HQ. He directed the contractor to ensure the quality of work.

Related Topics

Visit Chitral

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association signs agreement with Latv ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports accelerates Transportr’s inland ..

11 minutes ago

Final preparations completed for 15th UAE Warriors ..

26 minutes ago

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.