DC Reviews Work On Ongoing Development Projects In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Wednesday said that under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP), work was going on rapidly on the ongoing development projects in the city.

He stated this, while reviewing the progress of work on ongoing development projects under PICIIP in the DC's office committee room.

Project Director PICIIP Hamza Salik (via video link), representative Asian Development Bank/Urban Development Specialist Hamad, Chief Engineer PICIIP Akhtar Abbasi, Chief Engineer National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Mehmood Ahmed, General Manager ZKB Kamran Saleem and Deputy Director Development Raja Yasir were also present.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that a day-to-day work plan had been formuted in which there will be details of machinery and human resources, and required construction materials at all sites for laying of sewerage lines, and maintenance works on Kashmir road, Khadim Ali road, Defence road, Marala road and Airport road within the stipulated timeline.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurran Niazi said that the relevant officials of Asian development would be present for direct supervision, while ensuring the completion of work according to the drawings and designs from the local authorities and consultant contractors of PICIIP and NESPAP, in this regard.

Later, the DC also reviewed the under-construction project at Pasrur road. SDO Highways Saim Khan gave a briefing regarding the development work and transfer of services on the ongoing project.

The DC reviewed the ongoing work on the up-gradation and beautification project of Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park Cantt under the supervision of district council. He also reviewed the plan to plant saplings on the green belts of Wazirabad road.

