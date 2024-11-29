DC Reviews Work On Rs. 770m Drain Project In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that work is underway rapidly on the project to upgrade the sewerage system in Daska City.
He said 45 per cent work on a drain, being built with Rs. 770 million under the Punjab Cities Development Programme, had been completed and this project will be completed in February 2025. With the completion of this project, the major problem of urban flooding in Daska City will be resolved. He stated this today while reviewing the ongoing development projects in Daska City.
Assistant Commissioner Daska Maham Mushtaq, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Daska Ulfat Shahzad and XEN Services were also present on this occasion.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, during a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daska, made a detailed inspection of various parts and departments of the hospital including Emergency, OPD and Pharmacy and visited the patients who came for treatment and inquired about the availability of medical facilities and medicines in the hospitals.
Deputy Commissioner also visited Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school (QDPS), Jaisarwala and asked questions about related subjects from the female students.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial reviewed the progress of work on the blocks under construction of QDPS.
