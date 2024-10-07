Open Menu

DC Revises Price List Of Essential Commodities

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 10:47 PM

DC revises price list of essential commodities

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon chaired a meeting to determine the prices of essential commodities on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon chaired a meeting to determine the prices of essential commodities on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, officers from the Bureau of Supply and Prices, Livestock, Agriculture and other relevant departments as well as representatives from the Flour Mills Association, Dal Mills Association and various trade organizations.

According to a handout, the deputy commissioner in consultation with traders prepared a new list of prices for essential commodities.

Addressing the participants, Zain-ul-Abideen Memon stated that despite the decrease in the prices of petrol, diesel and the Dollar, the market prices of commodities had not yet decreased, therefore, a new price list was being prepared in collaboration with traders.

He said to improve the price control system, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars will be assigned duties at the vegetable market to monitor the bidding early in the morning.

The DC further said that market committee officers will be assigned the duty of delivering the daily price list to every shop and cart, and If the list was not displayed, action will be taken.

He said that traders and shopkeepers can inform him directly in case of any problem, he will change the prices. Fines are imposed on the shopkeepers only as punishment and the government does not run on the collection of fines, he added.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner took serious notice about a complaint against butchers adding water to the slaughtered animals meat to increase the weight, and called a special meeting in this regard.

Related Topics

Petrol Water Dollar Agriculture Price Market From Government Weight Flour

Recent Stories

IGP meets police employees, their families, issues ..

IGP meets police employees, their families, issues relief orders

3 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on c ..

President Asif Ali Zardari calls for focusing on constructing climate-resilient ..

3 minutes ago
 AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project fo ..

AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families

3 minutes ago
 8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

14 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

26 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

26 minutes ago
PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic prog ..

PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq

17 minutes ago
 DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open d ..

DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy

17 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against ..

JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression

17 minutes ago
 KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, s ..

KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed

17 minutes ago
 Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidari ..

Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’

17 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan