DC revises price list of essential commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon chaired a meeting to determine the prices of essential commodities on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, officers from the Bureau of Supply and Prices, Livestock, Agriculture and other relevant departments as well as representatives from the Flour Mills Association, Dal Mills Association and various trade organizations.

According to a handout, the deputy commissioner in consultation with traders prepared a new list of prices for essential commodities.

Addressing the participants, Zain-ul-Abideen Memon stated that despite the decrease in the prices of petrol, diesel and the Dollar, the market prices of commodities had not yet decreased, therefore, a new price list was being prepared in collaboration with traders.

He said to improve the price control system, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars will be assigned duties at the vegetable market to monitor the bidding early in the morning.

The DC further said that market committee officers will be assigned the duty of delivering the daily price list to every shop and cart, and If the list was not displayed, action will be taken.

He said that traders and shopkeepers can inform him directly in case of any problem, he will change the prices. Fines are imposed on the shopkeepers only as punishment and the government does not run on the collection of fines, he added.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner took serious notice about a complaint against butchers adding water to the slaughtered animals meat to increase the weight, and called a special meeting in this regard.