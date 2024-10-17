DC Revives Open-door Policy For Citizens’ Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) After the successful completion of the SCO summit in the Federal Capital, the activities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration offices have returned to normal.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday listened issues of various complainants and issued directives to the department concerned for their resolution.
DC Memon assured that all citizens would have the opportunity to voice their concerns under the district's open-door policy.
On the occasion, he instructed the relevant authorities to address these issues without delay, highlighting that resolving public problems is the district administration's Primary focus.
Memon emphasized that no case would be left unattended, and action would be taken against any officer found delaying the resolution of citizens' complaints.
The DC reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the administration works efficiently to serve the masses.
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services at Trail 32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 lawbreakers with charras, liquor2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Specialized Healthcare visits HFH, BBH2 minutes ago
-
APP employee deprived of costly cellphone12 minutes ago
-
GCU wins Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship12 minutes ago
-
Police van targeted in IED blast12 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered12 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at ACE office Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Five held for carrying illegal arms12 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to promote SCO's development priorities31 minutes ago
-
UAJK to celebrate 77th foundation day of AJK government with cultural festivities32 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of officials32 minutes ago