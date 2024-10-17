Open Menu

DC Revives Open-door Policy For Citizens’ Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DC revives open-door policy for citizens' complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) After the successful completion of the SCO summit in the Federal Capital, the activities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration offices have returned to normal.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday listened issues of various complainants and issued directives to the department concerned for their resolution.

DC Memon assured that all citizens would have the opportunity to voice their concerns under the district's open-door policy.

On the occasion, he instructed the relevant authorities to address these issues without delay, highlighting that resolving public problems is the district administration's Primary focus.

Memon emphasized that no case would be left unattended, and action would be taken against any officer found delaying the resolution of citizens' complaints.

The DC reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the administration works efficiently to serve the masses.

