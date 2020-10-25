UrduPoint.com
DC, RPO Visit Fruit & Vegetable Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

DC, RPO visit fruit & vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, along with City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry visited the fruit & vegetable market in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Sunday and reviewed auction of different vegetables and fruits.

The deputy commissioner went to different stalls and checked availability of vegetables and fruit. He directed the market committee for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage unfair increase in the prices. He also inquired about terms and conditions of the auctions and said that unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

The DC interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control prices of daily-use items.

He directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediately after the auction process. He asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of different items and said that special measures should be taken for supply in case of shortage of any item.

The CPO checked the security arrangements in vegetable market and directed the concerned police officers to do their duty vigilantly.

