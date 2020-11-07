UrduPoint.com
DC Rural Health Center Visits Gomal Bazar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC Rural Health Center visits Gomal Bazar

TANK, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muahammad Kabir Khan Afridi Saturday visited Rural Health Center (RHC) Gomal Bazar and inspected the availability of medicines and attendance of medical staff and doctors.

Flanked by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Jatoi, the Deputy Commissioner during the surprise visit on the RHC, inspected the facilities at the centers and checked the attendance of the staff including the supply of medicines.

Kabir Khan Afridi said that the provincial government and the health department are taking special measures to provide health facilities to the citizens at their door step.

He met with patients and enquired their problems, "In case of any complaints, the public can contact him directly."He inspected various parts of the health centers and instructed the staff and doctors to utilize all available resources to serve humanity. He said that all medicines have been provided and directed the concerned doctors and staff to provide all kinds of facilities to the patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

