DC Rwp Administers Oath To 'Numberdars' Of Kalar Syedan Tehsil

Published June 19, 2023

DC Rwp administers oath to 'Numberdars' of Kalar Syedan tehsil

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema on Monday visited Tehsil Kalar Syedan and administered the oath to the 'Numberdars'.

On this occasion, he informed that the purpose of making the the 'Numberdari' system functional is to further improve the revenue system.

Under the 'Numberdari' system, efforts would be made to prevent wrong distribution of the family land, to improve witness system for the registry, identification of illegal occupation of the government land, and to prevent wrong transfer of the land, he added.

The 'Numberdari' system would also help address petty issues at local level -- street, village and regional level.

The citizens should be provided complete information about the revenue system so that their precious time and money could be saved, he added.

He said that the administration would utilize all available resources to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief.

Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and those creating problems for the citizens would be dealt with strictly, he informed.

Later, the DC also visited Tehsil Kalar Syedan Headquarters Hospital and inspected several departments including emergency ward, laboratory, male and female wards of the hospital.

He reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients. The DC also met the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities.

No effort should be spared in the treatment of patients, he directed the authorities.

