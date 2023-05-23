UrduPoint.com

DC Rwp Extends Section-144 Till May 28; Imposes Ban On Pillion Riding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

DC Rwp extends Section-144 till May 28; Imposes ban on pillion riding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, given the law and order situation, has extended Section-144 in the district till May 28 besides imposing a ban on pillion riding.

Earlier, Section-144 was imposed in Rawalpindi and Murree districts from May 15 to May 21.

Under an order issued by the DC Office, all kinds of gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, 'Jalsas, dharnas', protests and other activities have been banned.

The order further stated that carrying weapons, spikes, laden batons, ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence is also not allowed.

Attempting to remove any restriction imposed by a police officer to regulate the assembly of persons or movement of traffic will not be tolerated, the order stated, adding the use of loudspeakers without permission of lawful authority (except for azaan) will also not be permitted.

There is also a ban on pillion riding within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi district and this order shall not apply to armed forces and police personnel in uniform and on duty, it stated.

The exemption is allowed for females and children under the age of 12 years and press personnel in possession of valid photo identity besides CNIC, it added.

