UrduPoint.com

DC RWP Visits Flour Mills To Check Record, Quality Of Flour

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 09:01 PM

DC RWP visits flour mills to check record, quality of flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Thursday visited different flour mills in Taxila area and inspected wheat purchase and supply record, besides checking the quality of flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had directed the authorities concerned to ensure supply of flour to the citizens in the open markets on subsidized rates.

DC Faooq had also warned that smuggling of wheat and flour would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

The spokesman said that the district administration was taking solid steps to ensure implementation of the rates of wheat flour bags fixed by the Punjab government.

The DC also visited Chur Bazar area and inspected DC counters, besides checking prices of essential commodities, display of rate lists and availability of cheap flour, he said, adding that the DC directed the authorities to ensure 100 percent display of the rate lists at retail shops.

