DC RYK Visits Khanpur Tehsil

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad visited Khanpur Tehsil where he presided over a meeting of Tehsil Officers at the Assistant Commissioner Khanspur's Office.

He also visited Land Record Center Khanpur. Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Muhammad Yousuf Chahina was also present on the occasion. He said that the officers should hold open meetings with the people to resolve their problems. He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of services in any department.

He said that it was the responsibility of the officers to solve the problems of the citizens and improve the departmental performance.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner review the performance of the departments operating in the tehsil and to monitor the ongoing projects of public interest. During his visit to THQ Khanpur and RHC Sahaja, he directed to provide good medical facilities to visiting patients and ensure the availability of staff and medicines at the hospitals.

