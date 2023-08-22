DC 's team targets price hike, encroachments, begging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In a determined drive to uphold civic order and combat social issues, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday spearheaded a sweeping initiative to control price hike, encroachments and begging.

Under the guidance of DC, Assistant Commissioners have started operation to curb price hike, remove encroachments and and tackle the persistent issue of professional beggary within their areas.

In a resolute display of authority, ACs have meticulously conducted an extensive investigation across (124) locations to combat the surging tide of price hikes.

This unrelenting pursuit of fairness resulted in the imposition of fines totaling (14000) for cases of unjustifiable price inflation, accompanied by the consequential sealing of one shop and the apprehension of two individuals.

Similarly, the dedicated efforts yielded the apprehension of (54) professional beggars, promptly escorted to police custody, and further encompassed the clamping down on illegal clinics and illicit shisha cafes.

Furthermore, a crackdown on encroachments has been orchestrated with unwavering commitment. This comprehensive operation led to the apprehension of five individuals found in violation of encroachment regulations.

Notably, this pursuit also saw the confiscation of more than (8) kg of environmentally hazardous polythene bags, firmly underscoring the commitment to preserving the local ecosystem.

Equally commendable is the rigorous action taken against unauthorized petrol filling establishments and illicit LPG filling stations.

The operation culminated in the sealing of one illegal LPG filling station, serving as a resounding testament to the uncompromising stance against flagrant disregard for legal norms.