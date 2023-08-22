Open Menu

DC 's Team Targets Price Hike, Encroachments, Begging

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DC 's team targets price hike, encroachments, begging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In a determined drive to uphold civic order and combat social issues, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday spearheaded a sweeping initiative to control price hike, encroachments and begging.

Under the guidance of DC, Assistant Commissioners have started operation to curb price hike, remove encroachments and and tackle the persistent issue of professional beggary within their areas.

In a resolute display of authority, ACs have meticulously conducted an extensive investigation across (124) locations to combat the surging tide of price hikes.

This unrelenting pursuit of fairness resulted in the imposition of fines totaling (14000) for cases of unjustifiable price inflation, accompanied by the consequential sealing of one shop and the apprehension of two individuals.

Similarly, the dedicated efforts yielded the apprehension of (54) professional beggars, promptly escorted to police custody, and further encompassed the clamping down on illegal clinics and illicit shisha cafes.

Furthermore, a crackdown on encroachments has been orchestrated with unwavering commitment. This comprehensive operation led to the apprehension of five individuals found in violation of encroachment regulations.

Notably, this pursuit also saw the confiscation of more than (8) kg of environmentally hazardous polythene bags, firmly underscoring the commitment to preserving the local ecosystem.

Equally commendable is the rigorous action taken against unauthorized petrol filling establishments and illicit LPG filling stations.

The operation culminated in the sealing of one illegal LPG filling station, serving as a resounding testament to the uncompromising stance against flagrant disregard for legal norms.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Shisha Resolute Price

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

12 minutes ago
 BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

41 minutes ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

57 minutes ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

2 hours ago
DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

3 hours ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

3 hours ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

3 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

3 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan