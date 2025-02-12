Open Menu

DC Safiullah Gondal Made Surprise Visit To Government Elementary School Bihar Colony

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DC Safiullah Gondal made surprise visit to Government Elementary School Bihar Colony

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited Bihar Colony, Kazmi Park, Satellite Town in Union Council 35 and reviewed the cleanliness situation. COMC, Waste Management Company officers and others were also present.

The DC immediately issued orders to the concerned officers to clean the markets and streets of the Union Council. He said that he himself is visiting on a daily basis to check the cleanliness.

He issued orders to COMC to remove encroachments from all the streets and markets.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal made a surprise visit to Government Elementary school Bihar Colony Chiniot and went to the classes to review the teaching affairs of the students.

He issued orders to issue explanations to two teachers including the head teacher for bad performance. The Deputy Commissioner said that visits to educational institutions across the district will continue on a daily basis.

Recent Stories

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

21 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

36 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

1 hour ago
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

1 hour ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

1 hour ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

2 hours ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan