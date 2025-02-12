DC Safiullah Gondal made surprise visit to Government Elementary School Bihar Colony

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited Bihar Colony, Kazmi Park, Satellite Town in Union Council 35 and reviewed the cleanliness situation. COMC, Waste Management Company officers and others were also present.

The DC immediately issued orders to the concerned officers to clean the markets and streets of the Union Council. He said that he himself is visiting on a daily basis to check the cleanliness.

He issued orders to COMC to remove encroachments from all the streets and markets.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal made a surprise visit to Government Elementary school Bihar Colony Chiniot and went to the classes to review the teaching affairs of the students.

He issued orders to issue explanations to two teachers including the head teacher for bad performance. The Deputy Commissioner said that visits to educational institutions across the district will continue on a daily basis.