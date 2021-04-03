DC Sahiwal sets new price of white sugar

As per the direction of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir has fixed retail price of sugar at Rs 85 per kg in the district

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :As per the direction of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir has fixed retail price of sugar at Rs 85 per kg in the district.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by the DC office here on Saturday.

The DC directed the price magistrates to ensure the availability of sugar to the people at the rate of Rs 85 per kg in the district and take stern action against violators.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir appealed to the people not to pay more than the fixed rates and lodge a complaint of profiteering on toll free number 0800-02345 or 'Price App'.