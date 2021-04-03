UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Sahiwal Sets New Price Of White Sugar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 02:35 PM

DC Sahiwal sets new price of white sugar

As per the direction of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir has fixed retail price of sugar at Rs 85 per kg in the district

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :As per the direction of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir has fixed retail price of sugar at Rs 85 per kg in the district.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by the DC office here on Saturday.

The DC directed the price magistrates to ensure the availability of sugar to the people at the rate of Rs 85 per kg in the district and take stern action against violators.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir appealed to the people not to pay more than the fixed rates and lodge a complaint of profiteering on toll free number 0800-02345 or 'Price App'.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Price Government

Recent Stories

Tourism promotion in GB govt's foremost priority: ..

5 minutes ago

19 shops sealed over SOPs breach

5 minutes ago

SMS alert launched to update complainants on FIR's ..

6 minutes ago

Row Over Vaccines, Self Test Kits Emerge in Greek ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

6 minutes ago

Getting COVID-19 After Sputnik V Shot Possible, Bu ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.