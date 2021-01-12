UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Saifullah Khetran Inaugurates Polio Drive In Awaran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

DC Saifullah Khetran inaugurates polio drive in Awaran

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday said the polio is an infectious and incurable disease while people should cooperate with polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children below the age of five years in the area.

He expressed these vies while inaugurating the polio campaign after administering polio drops to a child under the age of five years at district headquarters hospital. Representatives of the health department and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Khetran urged the people of Awaran to support the government in this national cause and they would fulfill their responsibilities in order to save children form crippling diseases, as the polio is a contagious virus.

He also directed concerned officials to monitor the respective areas in order to ensure administering anti-polio drops to children so that no one child would be remained without vaccination of polio during the drive. He also warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Polio Awaran Government

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

7 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

16 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

37 minutes ago

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 240,000

1 minute ago

36,113 children administered anti-polio drops in f ..

1 minute ago

5.2-magnitude quake hits 137 km S of Sarangani, Ph ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.