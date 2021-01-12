DC Saifullah Khetran inaugurates polio drive in Awaran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday said the polio is an infectious and incurable disease while people should cooperate with polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children below the age of five years in the area.

He expressed these vies while inaugurating the polio campaign after administering polio drops to a child under the age of five years at district headquarters hospital. Representatives of the health department and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Khetran urged the people of Awaran to support the government in this national cause and they would fulfill their responsibilities in order to save children form crippling diseases, as the polio is a contagious virus.

He also directed concerned officials to monitor the respective areas in order to ensure administering anti-polio drops to children so that no one child would be remained without vaccination of polio during the drive. He also warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.