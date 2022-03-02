DC salutes Nurses ,pays them tributes for treating Covid patients

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Suleman khan paid a rich tribute and saluted them as they were front line soldiers in war against corona virus pandemic.

According to official sources on Wednesday, Suleman khan said during a ceremony in his office in connection with Nurses participation in war against covid-19 that the Nation lauds the efforts being made by Nursing staff in providing medical treatment to patients in this time of trial.DC said that that Nurses have proved themselves as the benefactors of the nation by serving the sick day and night and their valuable role will be written in golden words in the annals of history.

DC on that occasion said that incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources for the welfare of Nursing staff.He concluded that chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking initiatives for Nursing staff and hoped that Nursing staff would continue their work with devotion and determination.