DC Sanghar chair meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khuwaj presided over a meeting to review Muharam ul Haram arrangements.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ghulam Nabi Keerio, SSR Hathongo Rangers wing 60 Anjum, DSR Arshad Ali, DSR wing 41, leaders of religious parties and personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the meeting, he said that maintaining law and order situation in Muharam ul Haram was our top priority while arrangements have been made for cleanliness and street lights.

He said that situation of city would be monitored continuously and snap checking will be carried out for all routes during Ashura days.

DC said that water sabils will be arranged and cleanliness drive will be carried out during Ashura days. He directed officers of Health department to ensure availability of necessary medicines, ambulances and staff. He also directed officers of HESCO department to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Majalis and mourning processions.

