DC Sanghar Chair Meeting Regarding Muharam Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 12:20 AM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khuwaj presided over a meeting to review Muharam ul Haram arrangements.
The meeting was attended by SSP Ghulam Nabi Keerio, SSR Hathongo Rangers wing 60 Anjum, DSR Arshad Ali, DSR wing 41, leaders of religious parties and personnel of law enforcement agencies.
Addressing the meeting, he said that maintaining law and order situation in Muharam ul Haram was our top priority while arrangements have been made for cleanliness and street lights.
He said that situation of city would be monitored continuously and snap checking will be carried out for all routes during Ashura days.
DC said that water sabils will be arranged and cleanliness drive will be carried out during Ashura days. He directed officers of Health department to ensure availability of necessary medicines, ambulances and staff. He also directed officers of HESCO department to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Majalis and mourning processions.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed, 32 injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
Petroleum Division, OGRA advise OMCs to keep petrol pumps open1 minute ago
-
FBR transfers 27 customs, inland revenue officers of BPS-2011 minutes ago
-
Comedy session "Let's smile again" held at Al-Hamra21 minutes ago
-
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets27 minutes ago
-
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator28 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi28 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui28 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana30 minutes ago
-
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 202428 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning48 minutes ago
-
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC48 minutes ago