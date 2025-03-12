Open Menu

DC Sanghar Chairs Meeting Of The District Coordination Committee For The Mamta Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DC Sanghar chairs meeting of the district coordination committee for the mamta program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the "Mamta Program" was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing program in the district, which is being implemented by the Sindh government.

District Coordinator of the Mamta Program Kulsoom Joyo informed that a total of 51,484 pregnant women had been registered in the district so far.

Additionally, 92 PPHI centers, three taluka hospitals and civil hospital Sanghar had been included in the program. She further mentioned that mothers who were breastfeeding children up to 24 months will also be included in the program.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, an amount of over 189.3 million rupees had been released under this program for pregnant women in Sanghar, out of which 155.1 million rupees had already been disbursed to the pregnant women.

On this occasion, the DC stated that the aim of the program was to improve the health of newborns and mothers. He emphasized that rural women will benefit the most from this program and urged that deserving women be included.

He also directed that all relevant departments collaborate with the Sindh Social Protection Authority in Sanghar to improve the health of mothers and children.

