DC Sanghar Chairs Meeting On Polio Eradication Campaign, Urges Full Compliance With Micro Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja presided over a meeting on the upcoming polio eradication campaign, attended by officials from the health department, district administration and other relevant institutions.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, Dr. Imran emphasized the significance of the polio eradication drive, urging all stakeholders to leave no stone unturned in the fight against the disease. He stressed that it was vital to reach every child so that none were deprived of the polio vaccine. He directed strict adherence to the micro plan to enhance monitoring efforts and warned of immediate departmental action against negligent staff. During the meeting, more improvements were urged in the performance of UC MO Sethar Peer and Tando Adam 4.

DC directed all assistant commissioners to closely monitor the performance of UC MOs and area in-charges. He also appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops, underscoring the goal of a polio-free Pakistan. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali, Dr. Farooq, Dr. Vishno Mal, Additional Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, Taluka Health Officers and other relevant officials were also present at the meeting.

A comprehensive strategy for the upcoming polio campaign was formulated during the meeting, with a detailed discussion on precautionary measures. The campaign will run from October 28 to November 3, 2024, and all preparations had been finalized.

