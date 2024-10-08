- Home
- Pakistan
- DC Sanghar chairs meeting on polio eradication campaign, urges full compliance with micro plan
DC Sanghar Chairs Meeting On Polio Eradication Campaign, Urges Full Compliance With Micro Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja presided over a meeting on the upcoming polio eradication campaign, attended by officials from the health department, district administration and other relevant institutions.
According to a handout issued on Tuesday, Dr. Imran emphasized the significance of the polio eradication drive, urging all stakeholders to leave no stone unturned in the fight against the disease. He stressed that it was vital to reach every child so that none were deprived of the polio vaccine. He directed strict adherence to the micro plan to enhance monitoring efforts and warned of immediate departmental action against negligent staff. During the meeting, more improvements were urged in the performance of UC MO Sethar Peer and Tando Adam 4.
DC directed all assistant commissioners to closely monitor the performance of UC MOs and area in-charges. He also appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the polio drops, underscoring the goal of a polio-free Pakistan. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Daulat Jamali, Dr. Farooq, Dr. Vishno Mal, Additional Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, Taluka Health Officers and other relevant officials were also present at the meeting.
A comprehensive strategy for the upcoming polio campaign was formulated during the meeting, with a detailed discussion on precautionary measures. The campaign will run from October 28 to November 3, 2024, and all preparations had been finalized.
Recent Stories
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration discusses measures to control dengue virus2 seconds ago
-
Minister meets Pastor Ed, promotes harmony8 seconds ago
-
Sadia Iqbal first Pakistani headlines ICC Women’s T20 player rankings17 seconds ago
-
Dera police arrest four thieves, recover Rs 1 m cash10 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers asked to avoid overcharging30 minutes ago
-
DC urges for readiness to handle natural calamities any time30 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of famous television actor Mazhar Ali40 minutes ago
-
KP Text Board warns free delivery of books to be affected next year40 minutes ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment interlinks with access to sanitation, hygiene facilities: Romin ..40 minutes ago
-
PEDO seeks power supply licence for 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power Plant40 minutes ago
-
CM message on National Disaster Awareness Day40 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish50 minutes ago