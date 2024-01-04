Open Menu

DC Sanghar For Utilizing All Resources For Success Of Anti-polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 08:36 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has directed the Health Department officials to deploy all resources to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign and give polio vaccine to every child under five years of age in the district so that the children do not face any disability in future.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the officers of the Health Department here Thursday regarding the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign to be started from January 8 to January 12, 2024 at his office.

The DC directed the officers of the Health Department to supervise all the teams effectively and to complete the polio campaign report in a timely manner.

During the meeting, the officials of the Health Department briefed the DC on the devised plan to make the campaign successful. They mentioned that 1,327 teams have been formed to administer polio drops to over 500,000 children door to door.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Faiz Muhammad Mari, Dr. Vishnu Mal, Dr. Deeldar Hussain and others.

