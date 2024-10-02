DC Sanghar holds Khuli Kachehri in Shahdadpur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the office of Assistant Commissioner Shahdadpur to resolve public complaints.

Residents of Shahdadpur and surrounding areas attended the session to voice their concerns. The DC addressed some issues on the spot, while assuring that other administrative matters would be resolved soon.

According to a handout, during the session, citizens raised concerns about the shortage of drinking water, lack of staff and medicines in the local hospital, sanitation problems, scarcity of agricultural water and challenges faced by women in the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The DC issued immediate orders to resolve some of these issues.

Additionally, instructions were given to the Assistant Commissioner and DSP to address the problem of heavy traffic in the city. Senior PPP leader Abdul Rahman Thaheem, Assistant Commissioner Shahdadpur Qamaruddin Rahpoto and officials from various departments were also present at the event.