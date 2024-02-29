DC Sanghar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja Thursday said that trees were extremely essential for human life, as they were the biggest source of oxygen and food for living beings.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Forest Officer Mumtaz Majeedano and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Khowaja further said that thousands of trees would be planted in schools, colleges, highways, government offices and other places in this campaign.

He appealed to the public to plant trees in empty spaces in their homes so that environmental pollution could be avoided, and a healthy environment could be created for the future generations.

On this occasion, Forest Officer Mumtaz Majeedano informed that 10 thousand trees would be planted at various locations in this campaign, where sweet water and facility of gardener was available.