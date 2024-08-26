Open Menu

DC Sanghar Issues Alert For Emergency Preparedness Amid Heavy Rain Forecast From Aug 26-31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Deputy Chairman Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja has issued a warning to all relevant agencies to be prepared for potential emergencies due to severe weather conditions.

This he directed following the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh and the Meteorological Department forecast about thunderstorms and heavy rains from August 26 to August 31.

In his directive, Dr. Khowaja emphasized the need for all machinery to be ready, including ensuring that pumps and diesel engines are operational for draining water from low-lying areas.

He also urged the public to stay away from electricity poles and wires during the rains, and to avoid unnecessary travel and parking vehicles near trees and weak walls. In case of emergencies, he advised contacting the PDMA help-line at 1736 or Rescue 1122.

