Open Menu

DC Sanghar Reviews Arrangements For Local Government By-election

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 06:25 PM

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi on Wednesday chaired a meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi on Wednesday chaired a meeting.

On this occasion, the police department was directed to implement strict security measures and lady police officers were also assigned duties.The health department officials were instructed to keep their ambulances and staff on alert so that they could respond promptly to any unpleasant incidents.

District Election Commissioner Shah Nawaz Brohi, Assistant Commissioner and Returning Officer Sanghar Fahad Ijaz, District Health Officer Dr.

Faiz Muhammad Mari along with other relevant officers, attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed arrangements and security measures for the upcoming local government by-elections in Tando Adam and Sanghar's wards.

There will be 6 polling stations and 20 polling booths have been established for the election of the two wards (Sanghar and Tando Adam) to be held tomorrow, where a total of 6408 male and female voters will exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, control rooms have also been set up in the Deputy Commissioner and SSP offices to make the election process transparent and peaceful.

Related Topics

Election Police Vote Alert Male Sanghar Tando Adam Jatoi Government

Recent Stories

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI cou ..

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries

32 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..

22 seconds ago
 Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champ ..

Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final

24 seconds ago
 Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

25 seconds ago
 Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Utta ..

Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh

26 seconds ago
 SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness works ..

SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in H ..

28 seconds ago
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 ..

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

18 minutes ago
 Two more women become members of KP assembly

Two more women become members of KP assembly

18 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents

18 minutes ago
 Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon h ..

Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

18 minutes ago
 Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023

Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023

18 minutes ago
 Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan