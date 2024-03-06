DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi on Wednesday chaired a meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi on Wednesday chaired a meeting.

On this occasion, the police department was directed to implement strict security measures and lady police officers were also assigned duties.The health department officials were instructed to keep their ambulances and staff on alert so that they could respond promptly to any unpleasant incidents.

District Election Commissioner Shah Nawaz Brohi, Assistant Commissioner and Returning Officer Sanghar Fahad Ijaz, District Health Officer Dr.

Faiz Muhammad Mari along with other relevant officers, attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed arrangements and security measures for the upcoming local government by-elections in Tando Adam and Sanghar's wards.

There will be 6 polling stations and 20 polling booths have been established for the election of the two wards (Sanghar and Tando Adam) to be held tomorrow, where a total of 6408 male and female voters will exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, control rooms have also been set up in the Deputy Commissioner and SSP offices to make the election process transparent and peaceful.